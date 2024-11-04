Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Invitation Addressed To Amir To Attend Arab Summit
11/4/2024 7:11:05 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Monday an invitation addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, to participate in an extraordinary joint Arab and Islamic follow-up summit on November 11.
Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud delivered the invitation to His Highness.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and senior officials at the Amiri Diwan and the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince. (end)
