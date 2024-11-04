Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Invitation Addressed To Amir To Attend Arab Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) - the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Monday an invitation addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, to participate in an extraordinary joint Arab and Islamic follow-up summit on November 11.

Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud delivered the invitation to His Highness.

The meeting was attended by the of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and senior officials at the Amiri Diwan and the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince. (end)

