(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ground forces in Iran, has attributed the rise in insecurity in the country to“foreign nationals,” claiming that” citizens of Tajikistan and Afghanistan bombers disguised as carriers” are entering Iran.

According to a report from Tasnim News Agency, affiliated with the IRGC, Pakpour made these statements during a gathering of tribal leaders in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

He emphasized that enemy intelligence services are conducting meetings in certain regional countries, delegating terrorist groups to destabilize the area.

Pakpour further asserted that“the mercenary terrorists operating in the region are not Iranians” and are committing acts of terrorism against Iranian citizens using falsified identification documents.

He claimed that“enemies' mercenaries, by their own admissions, cross the border disguised as fuel carriers; 18 citizens of Tajikistan and Afghanistan nationals killed in Rasak, Chabahar, and Parud operations were suicide bombers.”

This comes amid ongoing unrest in eastern Iran, where predominantly Sunni and Baluch minorities reside, exacerbated since the onset of the“Women, Life, Freedom” movement.

The“Bloody Friday” incident in Zahedan was one of the most violent events, resulting in the deaths and injuries of over 100 protesters, mostly from the Sunni community.

The eastern regions of Iran share borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, both considered among the most insecure countries in the region. Several recent security incidents in this area have been claimed by the Jaish al-Adl group, which organizes its attacks from Pakistan.

The Iranian government's narrative surrounding foreign involvement in domestic insecurity reflects a broader strategy to divert attention from internal issues and social unrest.

As the situation continues to evolve, it remains crucial to address the root causes of unrest, including socio-economic factors and ethnic tensions, rather than solely attributing blame to external actors.

The response of the Iranian government to these challenges will significantly impact the stability of the region and the well-being of its citizens.

