Amir Receives Written Message From President Of South Africa
11/4/2024 5:20:36 AM
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.
The message was delivered by His Excellency Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Power and energy of the Republic of South Africa, when His Highness the Amir received him at his office at the Amiri Diwan, Monday morning.
