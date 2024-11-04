Sigdi Chain Of Restaurants Eyes Expansion Into Canada And Several Cities Of Maharashtra And Gujarat

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 04, 2024 - Sigdi, a chain of authentic non-vegetarian Fine dining restaurants based out of Gujarat announces its expansion plans. The restaurant chain will open new fine dining restaurants in Canada, alongside strategic growth across Gujarat and Maharashtra, targeting cities such as Anand, Bhavnagar, Vapi, Aurangabad, Juapura, and Mira Road. With this ambitious move, Sigdi is aiming for a revenue target of ₹100 crore+. The new outlets will introduce Sigdi's signature tandoori, Indian and Mughlai, delicacies to food lovers across these regions.



Sigdi's expansion will see the opening of new branches in Anand, Bhavnagar, Vapi, Aurangabad, Juapura, and Mira Road, further solidifying its foothold in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Additionally, Sigdi will embark on its international journey with the launch of its first branch in Canada, offering a taste of India's rich culinary heritage to a global audience and elevating the brand on the world stage. As part of this growth strategy, Sigdi has set an ambitious ₹100 crore+ revenue target, driven by its expansion into both domestic and international markets.



"Our expansion is a natural progression of our commitment to bringing authentic Indian flavors, Turkish, and Middle Eastern cuisine closer to its growing customer base in these regions. From the streets of Gujarat to international locations, we want our customers to experience the richness of Indian cuisine in every dish we serve. With this new phase, we are not only growing geographically but also aiming to redefine the dining experience for food lovers globally." said Sohel Memon, Founder and Managing Director of Sigdi.



Sigdi has already established a strong presence across 25 branches in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Muscat, building a reputation for its high-quality, flavorful non-vegetarian dishes. The company's expansion plan is part of its broader mission to become a household name in the Indian and international food scene, with over 100 branches planned in the near future.





About Sigdi



Sigdi, is a non-vegetarian restaurant chain, specializing in authentic, Mughlai, Indian, and Tandoori cuisine. Founded by Sohel Memon, Sigdi has grown to over 25 branches across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Muscat, delivering rich, flavorful dishes that non-veg food lovers crave. Known for its high-quality meats and handpicked spices, Sigdi prides itself on providing a memorable dining experience that celebrates the richness of India's culinary traditions. With a mission to expand to over 100 branches, Sigdi is on track to become a global name in Indian cuisine, offering exceptional food and service at every location.

