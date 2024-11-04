UN Expresses Appreciation To Kuwait, Tajikistan For Supporting Dushanbe Process

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov expressed on Monday deep appreciation towards Kuwait and Tajikistan for their support of the Dushanbe Process.

This came in Voronkov's speech to the High-Level International on "Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms -- The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process".

The two-day event is held under the patronage of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and the attendance of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, was also present.

"It is my pleasure to welcome you to the Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process High-Level Conferenceon Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms. "

The UN official said "I extend my deepest gratitude to His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for hosting this event, and to the Government of Kuwait for its generous hospitality."

He added, "I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to His Excellency President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan for his leadership in establishing the Dushanbe Process in 2018, indicting, "His efforts have transformed the Dushanbe Process into a key platform for multilateral action and cooperation in the global fight against terrorism."

"We are also deeply grateful to the State of Kuwait, and the Republic of Tajikistan for their support inadvancing the Dushanbe Process."

The UN official stated, "Today, more than 480 participants, including Ministers, high-level representatives of Member States, international and regional organizations, civil society, including youth and women's groups, are gathered here in Kuwait City."

"This gathering reaffirms our collective commitment to multilateralism and counter-terrorism cooperation, and our shared goal of building secure and resilient borders to safeguard global peace and security," he said.

"International counter-terrorism cooperation should be the beacon for inspiring all stakeholders toward effective coordination and cooperation to secure their countries, and to prevent terrorist movements and operations across national borders."

Voronkov said, "The global security landscape continues to evolve, with terrorists exploiting the vulnerabilities of our borders. Recent expert reports show that over 40% of violent events and 10% of fatalities linked to political violence occur within 100 kilometers of a land border."

"This correlation is particularly evident as regards the expanding terrorist presence towards coastal states in West Africa, such as Benin, Cأ ́te dآ'Ivoire, Ghana and Togo. The number of violent incidents in border areas has increased by 250% over the past two years."

"These trends are taking place within the broader context of an evolving terrorist threat. According to the latest Global Terrorism Index, a 22% increase in global deaths from terrorism was recorded in 2023, with fatalities rising to 8,352, the highest recorded figure since 2017."

He went on to say, "The use of established travel routes by terrorist groups such as Daآ'esh and Al-Qaida and their affiliates continue to pose a risk, especially in conflict-prone regions like the Sahel, where they can recruit, transport, and smuggle operatives across porous borders."

"We reaffirm today the importance of the UNGlobal Counter-Terrorism Strategy and the recently adopted Pact for the Future, both of which reflect the international communityآ's commitment to addressing the drivers of terrorism and ensuring sustainable peace."

"In this context, the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact, with 46 entities and its Border Management and Law Enforcement Working Group, remains pivotal to our efforts to deliver a coordinated UN response to terrorism," said Voronkov.

"Building on this collective effort, my Office leads two global, flagship programmes to assist Member States in strengthening border security: one focused on Border Security and Management and another on Countering Terrorist Travel. Both are آ'One-UNآ'initiatives, mobilizing the expertise and resources of specialized UN entities."

"I am confident that the Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process will bolster regional and international counter-terrorism cooperation and help achieve a Future Free from Terrorism," stated Voronkov, adding, "I hope the Kuwait Declaration, which we will adopt based on discussions and deliberations of the Conference, will reflect our joint commitment to strengthen border security mechanisms across the world."

"I would also like to emphasize that our strength lies in our unity, our collective resolve, and our unwavering commitment to upholding human rightswhile addressing our border security challenges."

"Only by ensuring that our counter-terrorism efforts are aligned with the principles of human dignity, justice, and the rule of law, can we build a more secure and just future for all."

"In closing, I would once again like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Governments of Kuwait and Tajikistan for their leadership and partnership in co-organizing this conference with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism," he said.

"This event stands as a testament to Kuwaitآ's commitment to preventive diplomacy, internationalpeace and stability, and to Tajikistanآ's support for UN counter-terrorism efforts." (pickup previous)

