Nutrigenomics Market Growing At A CAGR Of 17.2% From 2023 To 2032

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global nutrigenomics market generated $435.7 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $2.1 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2032.The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in nutrigenomics testing, and growing awareness of personalized nutrition among people across the globe are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global nutrigenomics market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, limited awareness and government regulation regarding genetic research or testing may hamper market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the expansion of direct-to-consumer nutrigenomics services and the integration of nutrigenomics in healthcare systems are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the nutrigenomics market during the forecast period.Request Sample of the Report on Nutrigenomics Market Forecast 2032 -Connect to our Analyst -Product Type: Reagents and Kits Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032The reagents and kits sub-segment accounted for the largest global nutrigenomics market share of 65.1% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. This is mainly due to the increase in number of chronic diseases and personalization of diet to prevent diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle and dietary change. Besides, the rising adoption of telehealth services that include pharmacy services, online medical visits, and memberships is driving the demand for reagents & kits.Applications: Obesity Sub-segment to Dominate During the Forecast PeriodThe obesity sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of 37.0% in 2022 and is expected to the highest grow at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing overweight population across the globe. The World Obesity Federation's 2023 Atlas anticipates that more than 4 billion people, constituting 51% of the global population, will be either obese or overweight in the next 12 years.End User: Hospitals & Clinics Sub-segment to Hold Major Market Share by 2032The hospitals & clinics sub-segment of the global market accounted for the highest share of 46.8% in 2022 and is projected to continue to hold major market share by 2032. This is mainly owing to the rapidly evolving and uncertain regulatory landscape of telehealth. The presence of medical professionals in hospitals and clinics ensures accurate sample collection, result interpretation, and effective communication of findings to patients. This professional expertise enhances the credibility of nutrigenomic testing.Region: North America Market to be the Most Dominant During the Forecast PeriodThe nutrigenomics market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 43.9% in 2022 and is predicted to be dominant and grow at the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to growing health disorders in the region. In addition, companies in North America are releasing genetic reports for their subscribers, which is contributing towards nutrigenomics research. Leading Players in the Nutrigenomics market:Nutrigenomix Inc.Metagenics, Inc.The Gene BoxDNA LifeGX Sciences Inc.Genova DiagnosticsHolistic HealthCura Integrative MedicineXcode LifeInterleukin GeneticsThe report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global nutrigenomics market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. 