Commercial Bank Hosts Exclusive Women's Seminar In Collaboration With CBFS And QSE

Doha: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital solutions in Qatar, hosted a ladies' exclusive in collaboration with Commercial Services (CBFS) and Qatar on Qatar's stock for premium banking customers to empower women's financial independence on 22 October 2024 at CBFS, D-Ring Road, ground floor.

The seminar featured insights from experts, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of the Qatar Stock Market, its fundamentals, and potential opportunities.

Participants had the chance to explore smart investment strategies, enabling them to make informed decisions to grow their wealth.

Furthermore, the seminar provided valuable guidance on achieving financial independence, equipping attendees with the confidence and expertise to take full control of their financial journey, which was well received by the audience from their feedback and their questions asked during the panel.

Hamad Al Shahri, General Manager of Commercial Bank Financial Services, said:“Commercial Bank has placed a five-year strategic plan upon which every course of action is determined. Hosting this seminar marks a step forward in our vision, specifically our commitment to Culture and Creativity and Innovation, as we strive to empower women as active participants in the financial sector. By enhancing their financial experiences, we gain valuable insights into what it takes to advance Qatar's banking sector to newer heights.”

Reham Sabri Thawabi, AGM, Senior Director of Premium Banking of Commercial Bank, said:“As a woman in the banking sector, I am proud to take part of Commercial Bank's seminar as it served as a motivator and an eye-opener to the many investment opportunities and tools that are at our disposal. Having a good financial partner by your side makes you realize your full potential and enables you to feel empowered and confident to make informed financial decisions.”

The panel was moderated by Reham Sabri, with the panel consisting of Hamad Al Shahri from CBFS, and Sulaiman Al Haidar, Venture Market Manager of Qatar Stock Exchange; Maryam Al Sulaiti, Senior Website and Social Media Officer of Qatar Stock Exchange; and Samer Abou Zaghla, Education Manager of Qatar Stock Exchange.