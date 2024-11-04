GEEKOM's Mini Air12 Lite Mini PC Is Now On Sale For Less Than $200
Date
11/4/2024 4:16:25 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TAIPEI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM , a Taiwanese tech company also known as the Green Mini PC Global Leader, just released its first model powered by an Intel Alder Lake-N series SoC. The GEEKOM Mini Air12 Lite is a tiny desktop PC with an Intel N100 quad-core processor, DDR4-3200 RAM, a PCIe Gen3 SSD, and support for dual displays. The mini PC is now available on Amazon and GEEKOM's official website.
Continue Reading
image_5019393_30897877
The Mini Air12 Lite measures 135.5*115.5*34.5mm (0.5L) and weighs about 1 kilogram. It features a single SO-DIMM slot which supports up to 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory, and an M.2 2280 slot that can accommodate a PCIe 3.0 or SATA SSD of up to 1TB. The mini PC runs on a licensed copy of Windows 11 Pro out of the box.
At the core of the Mini Air12 Lite is the Intel Processor N100, a low-power chip designed to run at 6 to 15 watts. It has four highly efficient CPU cores which can hit maximum turbo frequency of 3.4GHz, 4 threads and 6MB Intel smart cache. The chip also features a 750 MHz Intel UHD Graphics iGPU with 24 execution units and support for DirectX 12.1, OpenCL 3.0 as well as 8K AV1 hardware-decoding.
While the Mini Air12 Lite is by no means a powerhouse, it should be able to handle most people's day-to-day home and office computing chores with ease. The Intel Processor N100's support for a wide range of video and audio formats also makes the Mini Air12 Lite a perfect streaming device. With a quiet cooling fan under the hood to dissipate the heat actively, the mini PC can run 24/7 as a home server without issue.
As tiny as it is, the Mini Air12 Lite is packed I/O, including four USB3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB2.0 ports, an HDMI 2.0, a DisplayPort 1.4, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm microphone jack and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the wireless front, this mini PC supports dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, but you can upgrade the wireless card when needed to.
The Mini Air12 Lite can be purchased on Amazo and GEEKOM's official website, the retail price for a unit with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD is under $200.
Photo -
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN04112024003732001241ID1108847246
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.