How Kidney Problems Raise Risk Of Strokes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Metabolic risk factors such as hypertension, high blood sugar, obesity, and abnormal cholesterol are the major conditions that are linked to kidney problems, and worsen the risk of strokes in patients with kidney disease, said experts on Monday.

Chronic kidney (CKD) is independently known to exacerbate the risk of stroke. A recent study published in the European Heart Journal showed that people with kidney failure are many times more likely to have a heart attack or stroke. They also have a higher risk of dying as a result, the study showed.

“Patients with reduced glomerular filtration rates (indicating kidneys are not filtering waste properly) face a 40 per cent higher likelihood of experiencing a stroke. In addition, proteinuria (excess protein in the urine), a common feature of CKD, can raise stroke risk by approximately 70 per cent,” Dr PN Renjen, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, told IANS.

Renjen said that the interrelationship between CKD, metabolic syndrome (MetS), and stroke is significant and complex.

MetS, characterised by obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and insulin resistance, is a major risk factor for CKD and cardiovascular diseases, including stroke.

Studies indicate that individuals with MetS have a 50 per cent higher risk of developing CKD compared to those without it.

“The mechanisms linking these conditions include oxidative stress, inflammation, and endothelial dysfunction, which adversely affect kidney function and increase stroke risk,” Renjen explained.

Dr. Darshan Doshi, Consultant Neurology, P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, told IANS that chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, and vascular damage establish the link between stroke and metabolic syndrome.

“Individuals with metabolic syndrome often face increased stroke risk, and this is compounded in those with chronic kidney disease, particularly patients on dialysis, who are more prone to both ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes,” Doshi said.

The experts called for effective management of blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, and weight through lifestyle changes to reduce the risk.