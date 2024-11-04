Samantha Ruth Prabhu De-Stresses Herself By Doing Weighted Squats

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu took the help of some heavy weights to de-stress herself.

Samantha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a of herself doing some heavy weighted squats. She is seen dressed in a black oversized T-shirt paired with shorts and knee caps.

In the clip the actress is seen holding weights, which seems to be above 40 kilos of weight, as she did one squat.

For the caption, the actress wrote:“Destressing #CitadelHoneyBunny premieres today.”

“Citadel: Honey Bunny”, which also stars Varun Dhawan, is by Raj & DK. While Varun takes on the role of Bunny, a skilled stuntman, Samantha plays a spy in the film.

The storyline revolves around Varun and Samantha as they change their identities and embark on an exciting, globe-trotting adventure. The cast also includes Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in significant roles.

Samantha on Sunday enjoyed a serene holiday in the picturesque landscapes of Rajasthan.

She shared a collection of photos from her trip, showcasing her stunning looks, pottery sessions, and delightful food experiences. She showcased a range of outfits, including one featuring the Tamil word“Azhagi,” which means beautiful woman and is also described as a girl whose smile could outshine the sun.

Sharing the photos, the 'Kushi' actress wrote in the caption:“A blissful few days Now ready for a crazy November How gorgeous is @sixsensesfortbarwara A beautiful mix of old and new...Thank you for a wonderful experience!.”

She had previously shared her stunning photos, exploring the splendour of nature alongside wild animals. The post was captioned,“Witnessed the splendor of nature alongside half a tiger. PS. The last slide is the magnificent picture of the tiger".

Earlier this week, Samantha was spotted arriving in Jaipur, where paparazzi captured her on a phone call at the airport.