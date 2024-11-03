Satellite Images Show Russia Building New Defensive Structures Near Kerch Bridge

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Satellite images show that Russian invaders are building new defensive structures near the Kerch Strait Bridge in temporarily occupied Crimea.

That is according to the Crimean Wind monitoring group, Ukrinform reports.

"The of a parallel bridge and defensive structures can be seen along the northwestern part of the bridge near the Crimean Peninsula. Construction is also underway in the southeastern part of the bridge structure near the Taman Peninsula," the post said.

The monitoring group said that in this way the Russians seek to protect the bridge from attacks by sea drones, UAVs and missiles.

Ukrinform reported earlier that agents from the Atesh partisan movement had scouted the duty schedule and patrol routes of Russian ships and boats guarding the Crimea bridge.