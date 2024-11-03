Palestinian Teenager Killed By Israeli Army Gunfire In West Bank

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramallah, Nov 4 (IANS) A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli gunfire in the town of Halhul, north of Hebron, in the southern West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

"Our team received the body of a 14-year-old child" from the Israeli army and transferred it to a hospital in Hebron, according to a press statement by PRCS on Sunday.

The statement did not provide further details, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces had chased a group of children who were playing in a neighbourhood, and gunfire was opened, critically injuring the child Naji al-Baba.

The Israeli army has not issued any comment on the incident.

The West Bank has witnessed raids by the Israeli army amid escalating violence since October 7, 2023, which has led to the deaths of more than 760 Palestinians by Israeli gunfire and shelling, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.