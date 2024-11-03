Sinaproc Declares Red Alert In Five Provinces And One Indigenous Region

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) has declared a red alert in the provinces of Chiriquí, Bocas del Toro, Veraguas, Herrera, Los Santos and the Ngäbe Buglé region.

This alert, which involves the total mobilization of available resources to deal with the emergency, came into effect at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Meanwhile, the rest of the country remains on yellow alert, which implies an initial mobilization in the face of the imminence of an adverse event and the activation of the Emergency Operations Center (COE). Parades on November 3 suspended in several provinces due to bad weather.

Monitoring carried out on the Tonosí River, which overflowed its banks.

The declaration of red alert is based on the risks arising from the heavy rains and flooding recorded in the last 24 hours in a large part of the national territory, Sinaproc reported in a statement.

According to the technical and scientific criteria of the Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama (Imhpa), the interaction of several atmospheric systems and the Intertropical Convergence Zone is generating significant accumulated rainfall.

"Ninety percent of Panamanian soil is saturated, with Veraguas, Herrera, Los Santos and the Ngäbe Buglé region being the areas with the highest saturation," said the Imhpa.

Additionally, it was reported that the movement of these atmospheric systems will affect the provinces of Chiriquí and Bocas del Toro, where a significant increase in rainfall is also expected.

Due to adverse weather conditions, authorities have announced the suspension of the national parades scheduled for November 3 in Chiriquí, Bocas del Toro, Herrera, Los Santos, Veraguas and the Ngäbe Buglé region.

For emergency reports, please call: 520-4426 / 6998-4809 / 911.