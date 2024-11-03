Interior Ministry: No Change To Non-Jordanians' Property Ownership Criteria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 3 (Petra) -- The Interior said on Sunday that there is no change or amendment to land ownership criteria for non-Jordanians, dismissing rumors about an expansion in property ownership by foreigners.Instructions about the Ministry's approval of a ownership application by a non-Jordanian, which were published in the official gazette, were in accordance with amendments to the Real Estate Ownership Law that were published on September 17, 2023, after the law was passed by parliament, and all constitutional requirements were completed, the ministry's media spokesman Tariq Majali explained in a press statement.The amendments to the law, he pointed out, stipulated that non-Jordanian's ownership of real estate in the Kingdom needed the prior approval of the interior minister under the instructions issued for this purpose.He also noted that the law bans non-Jordanians' ownership of property in border areas and at archaeological and historical sites, adding that the amendments to the law also granted the Council of Ministers the power to block non-Jordanians' ownership in any other areas it decides.The instructions, he explained, are a "procedural mechanism" and a guarantee for enforcing the law, as they regulate obtaining approval and correspondence between the Department of Lands and Survey and the Interior Ministry. The instructions, he stressed, did not incorporate, whatsoever, any new measures, expansion or change in previous regulations governing property ownership by non-Jordanians.