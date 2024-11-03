Constitutional Amendment Referendum... Wide Popular Welcome, Historic Turnout Expected

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The General Committee has completed all necessary procedures for holding the referendum on constitutional amendments for 2024 on Tuesday, based on Decree No. (87) of 2024 which affirms the cohesion between the Qatari people and their leader, and the firm belief in the importance of national unity, social cohesion and steadfastness on the inherited good values and established national principles.

The constitutional amendments were widely welcomed by the Qatari people, and saw constructive cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities since the draft constitutional amendments was referred to the Shura Council, until it was unanimously approved by the Council, amidst keenness on implementing the vision of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, which places national unity above all considerations, upholds the principles of justice, consultation and the rule of law, and promotes equal citizenship in rights and duties.

The constitutional amendments received widespread popular praise as citizens expressed their deep faith and great confidence in their wise leadership which is keen to apply the principle of justice and the rule of law in all areas of life, and strives with all diligence to achieve the aspirations of the Qatari citizen towards a better future in a safe, socially cohesive homeland that is free of divisions, in which the people carry put their role with full responsibility and sincerity to enhance national unity and consolidate the pillars of the state, based on justice, equality and the rule of law.

The General Referendum Committee seeks to facilitate the voting process in order to ensure the success of the referendum.

Polling stations will open from 7:00 am to 17:00 pm. The Committee allowed two methods for voting - direct voting by casting a paper ballot or electronically using iPads, and remote voting using the "Metrash2" app.

It will be a yes-no voting system, and the results are expected to be announced within 24 hours of the end of the referendum.

The constitutional amendments include altering the texts of Articles (1), (7), (13), (74), (77), (80), (81), (83), (86), (103), (104), (114), (117), and (150) of the Permanent Constitution of the State of Qatar, in addition to adding Article (75 bis), Article (125/final paragraph), and canceling Articles (78), (79), and (82) of the Constitution, as follows:

The proposed text for Article (1) will be (Qatar is an independent sovereign Arab State. Its religion is Islam and Shari'a law shall be a main source of its legislations. Its political system is democratic. The Arabic Language shall be its official language. The people of Qatar are a part of the Arab nation).

The proposed text for Article (7) will be (The foreign policy of the State is based on the principle of strengthening international peace and security by means of encouraging peaceful resolution of international disputes, and in accordance with the role of the State in resolving these disputes at the regional and international levels through mediation and dialogue, and what this entails in terms of maintaining balanced relations with all parties; shall support the right of peoples to self-determination; and shall not interfere in the domestic affairs of states; and shall cooperate with peace-loving nations).

The proposed text for Article (13) will be (Without prejudice to the provisions of the two preceding articles, and where it is not possible to delegate powers to the Heir Apparent, or in other circumstances that he deems appropriate, the Amir may designate a deputy from the Ruling Family to discharge some of his powers and functions; and where the person who has been so designated holds a post or performs a function in any institution, the same person shall cease to discharge the duties of that post or function during his deputation of the Amir; and the Deputy Amir shall, as soon as he is so designated, take, before the Amir, the same oath as taken by the Heir Apparent).

Article (74) has become in the proposed text (The Amir shall take the following oath prior to the discharge of his functions: "I swear by Almighty God to respect Sharia law, the Constitution and the law, protect the independence of the State, safeguard its territorial integrity, and defend the freedom and interests of its people"), after it was (The Amir shall take the following oath prior to the discharge of his functions in a special session convened by Shura Council: "I swear by Almighty God to respect Sharia law, the Constitution and the law, protect the independence of the State, safeguard its territorial integrity, and defend the freedom and interests of its people").



Article (77) has become in the proposed text (Shura Council shall consist of not fewer than fortyfive Members, and an Amiri decree shall be issued appointing the members), after it was (Shura Council shall consist of fortyfive Members, thirty of whom shall be elected by direct, general secret ballot; and the Amir shall appoint the remaining fifteen Members from amongst the Ministers or any other persons. The term of service of the appointed Members in Shura Council shall expire when these Members resign their seats or are relieved from their posts).



Article (80) has become in the proposed text (The member of Shura council should fulfill the following conditions: 1. To be a holder of a Qatari nationality; 2. To be good in reading and writing Arabic; 3. Not to have been convicted by a competent court of law for an offense involving moral turpitude or dishonesty unless rehabilitated in accordance with the law; and 4. To be a knowledgeable person of sound judgement, or competent and well-experienced), after it was (The member of Shura council should fulfill the following conditions: 1. To be a holder of an original Qatari nationality; 2. His age shall not be less than thirty calendar years at the closing date of nomination; 3. To be good in reading and writing Arabic; 4. Not to have been convicted by a competent court of law for an offense involving moral turpitude or dishonesty unless rehabilitated in accordance with the law; and 5. Eligible to vote as determined in the elections law).



Article (81) has become in the proposed text (The term of Shura Council shall be four calendar years commencing from the date of the first meeting; and the members of the new Council shall be appointed during the last sixty days of the aforementioned term. And where the appointments are not made at the expiry of the term of the Council or delayed for any reason whatsoever, the term of the Council shall remain intact until new members are appointed. The legislative term shall not be extended save for necessity and by decree provided that the said extension shall not exceed the period of one legislative term), after it was (The term of Shura Council shall be four calendar years commencing from the date of the first meeting; and the elections of the new Council shall be conducted during the last ninety days of the aforementioned term. The Member whose term of service expires may be reelected; and where the elections are not held at the expiry of the term of the Council or delayed for any reason whatsoever, the term of the Council shall remain intact until a new Council is elected. The legislative term shall not be extended save for necessity and by decree provided that the said extension shall not exceed the period of one legislative term).



Article (83) has become in the proposed text (Where for any reason a seat of one of the Members of Shura Council falls vacant before the term of the Council expires, the Amir shall appoint a new member within one month from the date of notification of such vacancy. The term of the new member shall be until the end of the Council's term. If the vacancy occurs during the two months preceding the end of the Councils term, no alternative Member shall be appointed), after it was (Where for any reason a seat of one of the elected Members of Shura Council falls vacant at least six months before the term of the Council expires, a successor shall be elected within two months from the date of notification of such vacancy. Where, on the other hand, a seat of an appointed Member falls vacant, a new Member shall be appointed to fill the vacancy. In both cases, the new Member shall complete the term of his predecessor).



Article (86) has become in the proposed text (Where the convening of the Council is delayed during this term from the date prescribed by the preceding article, then the duration of the term of the Council shall be reduced by the time difference between the two aforementioned dates), after it was (Notwithstanding the preceding two articles, the Amir shall call the Council for the first meeting following the general elections of the Council within one month of the end of election. Where the convening of the Council is delayed during this term from the date prescribed by the preceding article, then the duration of the term of the Council shall be reduced by the time difference between the two aforementioned dates).



Article (103) has become in the proposed text (No member may be removed from the Council unless he loses confidence and esteem, or becomes disqualified for lacking one of conditions of the membership, or is in breach of the duties of membership. The resolution of removal from the Council shall be taken by a twothirds majority of the Members of the Council), after it was (No member may be removed from the Council unless he loses confidence and esteem, or becomes disqualified for lacking one of conditions of the membership on the basis of which he was elected, or is in breach of the duties of membership. The resolution of removal from the Council shall be taken by a twothirds majority of the Members of the Council).



Article (104) has become in the proposed text (In the necessary cases and the requirements of public interest, the Amir may dissolve the Council by a decree. Where the Council is dissolved, the appointment of the new Council shall take place within a period not exceeding six months as of the date of dissolution. Until a new Council is appointed, the Amir with the assistance of the Council of Ministers shall assume the power of legislation), after it was (The Amir may dissolve the Council by a decree in which the reasons for the dis solution shall be stated; however, the Council shall not be dissolved twice for the same reasons. Where the Council is dissolved, the elections of the new Council shall take place within a period not exceeding six months as of the date of dissolution. Until a new Council is elected, the Amir with the assistance of the Council of Ministers shall assume the power of legislation).



Article (114) has become in the proposed text (Combination of membership of the Council and the assumption of public posts shall not be permissible save in cases where combination is permissible in accordance with the Law), after it was (Combination of membership of the Council and the assumption of public posts shall not be permissible save in cases where combination is permissible in accordance with the Constitution).



Article (117) has become in the proposed text (No one shall assume a Ministerial Post save a person of a Qatari nationality), after it was (No one shall assume a Ministerial Post save a person of an original Qatari nationality).



Article (150) has become in the proposed text (The Amended Provisional Constitution, issued on 19/ 4/1972, in force in the State, shall be repealed. The provisions pertaining to the current Shura Council shall remain in force until the new Council is appointed), after it was (The Amended Provisional Constitution, issued on 19/4/1972, in force in the State, shall be repealed. The provisions pertaining to the current Shura Council shall remain in force until the new Council is elected).



The proposed constitutional amendments also include the addition of the following two texts to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar: (75 bis) HH the Amir may invite the ruling family council, the people of authority and influence, and the Shura Council, or any of them, to discuss matters he deems important, and (125/last paragraph), HE the Prime Minister may delegate some of his powers to his deputies and ministers.



The proposed constitutional amendments included the repeal of Article (78) (The electoral system shall be issued by law, specifying the conditions and procedures for nomination and election.), Article (79) (The electoral districts into which the state is divided and the areas of each shall be determined by decree.), and Article (82) (The law shall designate the judicial authority responsible for determining the validity of the elections of the members of the Shura Council).

The constitutional amendments that will be put to the vote on Tuesday embody the depth of the long-standing relationship of communication and consultation between the leader and the people.

Throughout history, this relationship has been and still is an exemplary one governed by deep-rooted customs and traditions that require everyone to be up to the responsibility and to participate actively and positively in achieving more accomplishments and gains and striving towards comprehensive development to continue the renaissance that society is experiencing. The referendum on Tuesday is only one of these important milestones for the Qatari people, their love and adherence to their homeland, their cohesion and their aspiration for more advancement, development and growth.