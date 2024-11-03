Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Honoured with Multiple Prestigious Awards by Arab Hospitals Federation

(MENAFN- 9Yards & Marketing) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 31 October 2024: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, is proud to announce its commendation by the Arab Hospital Federation for excellence in healthcare safety and innovation across five award categories.



Demonstrating a strong commitment to patient and staff safety, digital transformation, sustainability and teamwork, SSMC achieved outstanding ratings and qualified for awards in every category, following a thorough assessment by the AHF Jury Committee.



The first Platinum award, the Safest Hospital for Patients Certificate, was assessed on criteria including critical safety dimensions, adverse reactions reporting, safety key performance indicators, risk management processes, and comprehensive training programmes.



The Diamond Award for Safety Through Digital Transformation honoured SSMC’s innovative and effective use of technology to enhance safety outcomes. In this award category, the hospital showcased exceptional leadership in digital initiatives, demonstrating significant improvements in safety metrics, innovative technology applications, data security and patient privacy.



SSMC has also proudly qualified for the Diamond Award for the Safest Working Environment Mentally and Physically for Staff Certificate, demonstrating its pledge to safeguard the well-being of its staff. Having to meet stringent requirements, the assessment focused on comprehensive programmes for mental health support, physical harm prevention, policies for identifying hazards and robust safety improvement plans.



Earning the Diamond Award for Safety Metrics for Sustainability and Safety Certificate, recognises SSMC’s integration of sustainability with safety practices. This accolade highlights SSMC’s efforts in enhancing safety for patients, staff and the community while implementing sustainable measures in infection control, waste reduction, energy efficiency and green building initiatives. This award underscores SSMC’s leadership in prioritising safety and sustainability, highlighting the hospital’s remarkable milestones in enhancing safety alongside reducing its environmental impact.



Culminating its achievements with the Platinum Award for the Best Hospital Safety Teams, SSMC’s exceptional teamwork and comprehensive safety culture was also recognised. This award reflects the effective collaboration and integration across all departments, fostering a culture of accountability while highlighting innovative solutions and best practices that reinforce a strong resolve to patient-centred care.



Acknowledging the raft of awards received, Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, chief executive officer at SSMC, added: “Receiving these notable awards from a respected organisation like the AHF is testament to our team’s dedication to delivering excellence every day. With world-class medical talent offering extensive and diverse experience, training and education, we are setting new benchmarks in the region. We will continue to enhance our expertise and redefine medical care and treatment, in the UAE and beyond.”



The awards were presented during a ceremony as part of the AHF’s silver jubilee celebration at MedHealth Abu Dhabi 2024. This prestigious event brought together a distinguished assembly of VIPs, healthcare leaders, executives from governmental and private sectors and key decision-makers from healthcare authorities, all under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.







