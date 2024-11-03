Numina Group Joins Garrido To Unveil Industry's Touchless Packaging & Shipping Solution At Pack Expo 2024 Booth S2576

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Numina Group and Garrido unveil a sustainable packaging innovation at Pack 2024 Booth S2576, Chicago, November 3-6.

- Dan HanrahanWOODRIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Numina Group, an established leader in WES-WCS software focused on the design and integration of advanced warehouse automation systems, in partnership with Garrido a leading High-Speed Packaging Equipment OEM, announced the unveiling of the industry's latest sustainable packaging automation innovation, to be demonstrated at Pack Expo 2024, in Chicago, November 3-6, 2024.At Pack Expo, Numina and Garrido will showcase the new high-speed paper mailer automation system which delivers touchless packaging and shipping for e-commerce and B2B parcel fulfillment operations. The solution combines Garrido's new AMS Jr., automated in-line packaging system with Numina Group's scalable PaktTM, a Scalable Slam+ Solution for automated Scan-Label-Apply-Manifest (SLAM), and Small Parcel Sortation Automation."We've combined our advanced technologies to address two top priorities for many companies – sustainable packaging and the ability to reduce labor requirements in the warehouse," said Dan Hanrahan. "This exciting new solution delivers a superior outcome that will enable companies to support eco-friendly initiatives, reduce operational costs, and dramatically increase throughput and profitability."AMS Jr. is designed to auto-pack a wide range of consumer and industrial products in durable, recyclable, heavy-duty paper, supporting green initiatives in e-commerce and B2B pack-and-ship applications. Numina's Pakt SLAM+ solution eliminates labor-intensive manual tasks related to verifying, packing, manifesting, labeling, and sorting orders with a touchless automation system.This fast, cost-effective, fully integrated solution packs and ships over ten orders per minute using innovative packaging automation technologies that include:.Automatically sizing and creating a right-size, fully sealed package in real-time to match the shipment's product dimensions..Capturing the product barcode and image for customer service quality control..Utilizing dim weigh automation for weight and dimension capture, lowest-cost carrier selection, and automated print and apply label application..Sorting parcels to carrier mail bags or Gaylords to reduce labor costs and shipping errors.Numina's warehouse automation experts will be on hand at the show to answer questions about Numina's Pakt SLAM+ solution, as well as other pick, pack, and ship automation technologies.About the Numina GroupThe Numina Group is a top-tier designer and integrator of warehouse automation solutions. Founded in 1986 by Dan Hanrahan and Mark Woodworth, the company offers 40+ years of experience in warehouse design, warehouse automation software, material handling equipment, systems integration, and implementation services for mid to large-sized enterprises. Numina Group's Real-time Distribution System, RDSTM , is a Tier 1 Warehouse Execution and Control System (WES-WCS) with an advanced order fulfillment automation module with integrated cartonization delivers pick, pack, and ship process improvements for manufacturing and distribution operations worldwide. To learn more about Numina Group, visitAbout Garrido USAGarrido provides High-Speed Packaging Equipment under the brand Advantage Machinery. Our offering is focused on horizontal wrapping solutions in both plastic films and paper. Machines range from high-speed continuous motion sealers, 2 belt intermittent motion machines, l-bar sealers, cold chain paper encapsulation machines, high-speed paper mailer equipment, etc.

