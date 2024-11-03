Turkish company Karmod starts production of new buoy for shellfish farming

(MENAFN) Turkish company Karmod has announced the commencement of production for a newly designed buoy tailored for shellfish farming, with an emphasis on durability and efficiency in aquatic environments. This innovative buoy is engineered to endure underwater pressure and the corrosive nature of seawater, specifically targeting mussel farms located in offshore or enclosed sea regions.



Soner Kement, production manager of Karmod’s Plastics Group, highlighted the buoy's purpose: "Our specially designed mussel buoys aim to boost the productivity of shellfish farms." The buoys are crafted from high-density hexene polyethylene, a material known for its exceptional resilience against the challenges presented by underwater conditions. Karmod utilizes fully automated rotational molding technology, which involves continuous thermal processing to significantly enhance the buoy’s resistance and overall performance.



To ensure their reliability, each buoy undergoes a rigorous one-bar air pressure leak test, guaranteeing water tightness. Kement emphasized that only those products passing these strict quality checks are approved for shipment. The design of the buoys also incorporates ergonomic features; they measure 80x120 cm, catering to the specific needs of shellfish farms.



Rope attachment handles are carefully designed to provide a secure grip, ensuring stability even in challenging marine conditions. Karmod maintains a standard pressure level of one bar but is equipped to accommodate custom requests for pressures of up to two or three bars. Additionally, the buoys are designed for efficient transport, with a single truck capable of carrying up to 110 units.



Currently, these innovative mussel buoys are in operation at shellfish farms in Türkiye’s Çanakkale district, marking a significant advancement in the country’s aquaculture industry.

