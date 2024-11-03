Enemy Air Strike Damages Residential Building, Garages In Khmelnytskyi Region
11/3/2024 7:11:18 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Khmelnytskyi region, a residential building and garages were damaged in an overnight Russian air strike.
Serhiy Tiurin, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
The regional governor added that fortunately, no one was injured.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of November 2, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones and a Kh-59/69 missile. As of Sunday morning, 66 enemy UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in the Kyiv, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.
