Enemy Air Strike Damages Residential Building, Garages In Khmelnytskyi Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Khmelnytskyi region, a residential building and garages were damaged in an overnight Russian air strike.

Serhiy Tiurin, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

The regional governor added that fortunately, no one was injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of November 2, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones and a Kh-59/69 missile. As of Sunday morning, 66 enemy UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in the Kyiv, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.

Photo is illustrative