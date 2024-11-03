EU commissioner announces Ukraine possibly join bloc by 2029

(MENAFN) European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, stated on Wednesday that every candidate country, including Ukraine, could potentially join the European Union by 2029, provided they meet all necessary membership criteria. Speaking at a briefing, Varhelyi addressed inquiries about the timeline for the accession of various candidate nations, which also include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Türkiye, and Kosovo, the latter of which is not universally recognized.



While Varhelyi did not specify an exact deadline for any particular country, he emphasized that the EU has equipped these nations with the necessary tools to prepare for membership by the end of the upcoming EU Commission mandate, which spans from December 2023 to 2029. The commissioner elaborated that the EU has crafted specific plans tailored to each candidate nation, aimed at assisting them in implementing required reforms.



"This timeframe is sufficient for any country genuinely interested in joining the European Union to roll up their sleeves and deliver results," Varhelyi remarked, underscoring that EU accession operates as a "merit-based process." This means that while there are no hard deadlines, the pace of progress depends on each candidate's individual efforts and reforms.



Varhelyi's comments coincided with the EU Commission's release of its annual Enlargement Package, which provides a comprehensive assessment of the progress made by candidate countries on their path to EU membership. The report specifically noted Ukraine's advancements in judicial reforms and the fight against organized crime, while also highlighting ongoing concerns regarding corruption within the country.



The prospect of Ukraine's EU membership has been a significant topic of discussion, particularly in light of its ongoing conflict with Russia and the resulting push for closer ties with Western nations. As the EU seeks to strengthen its relationships with neighboring countries, the commitment to facilitating Ukraine's integration into the bloc underscores a broader strategy to enhance stability and cooperation in the region.



As the 2029 target approaches, the onus will be on candidate countries to implement the necessary reforms and demonstrate their commitment to the principles of the European Union, paving the way for their potential membership in the years to come.

