Smartfit Acquires Velocity: A $29 Million Bet On Brazilian Fitness

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) SmartFit, a leading Latin American gym chain, has finalized its of Grupo Velocity, a significant move in the Brazilian market. The deal, valued at R$163 million ($29 million), includes potential additional payments of up to R$20 million ($3.5 million) over the next six years, contingent on performance targets.



Velocity, Brazil's largest spinning fitness studio chain, operates 82 locations, mostly franchises. This acquisition expands SmartFit's specialized fitness offerings and aligns with its business model. Velocity's performance is noteworthy, with a net profit of R$10.1 million ($1.77 million) and a 28% net margin in the year leading to April 2024.



Market analysts view this acquisition positively. Goldman Sachs and Santander maintain "Buy" recommendations for SmartFit's stock, citing potential operational synergies and cross-selling opportunities. Their target price of R$32 ($5.61) reflects confidence in SmartFit's growth strategy.







This move comes as the fitness industry evolves post-pandemic, with increasing demand for specialized fitness experiences. Brazil's fitness market shows significant growth potential, with only 4.9% of the population currently gym members. The country ranks second globally in fitness center numbers, indicating a strong fitness culture.



SmartFit's acquisition diversifies its portfolio, potentially attracting a wider customer base and providing some insulation against changing fitness trends. However, challenges remain in integrating the two companies and navigating ongoing shifts in consumer behavior.

The deal may trigger further industry consolidation as smaller chains and independent gyms face increased competition from SmartFit's expanded resources and reach. Investors will closely monitor SmartFit's ability to integrate Velocity and capitalize on expected synergies.



This acquisition represents more than a business transaction; it's a strategic bet on the future of fitness in Brazil and beyond. As the industry continues to evolve, SmartFit is positioning itself as a leader in this dynamic market.



The coming months will reveal whether this bold move pays off in terms of market share, revenue growth, and stock performance.







