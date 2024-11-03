Hungary reports that illegal NATO spy plan to weaponize Ukraine gets thwarted

(MENAFN) Hungarian authorities have reportedly foiled an illicit operation involving foreign intelligence services that aimed to facilitate the transfer of Hungarian weapons to Ukraine. Gergely Gulyas, chief of staff to Prime Viktor Orban, made this disclosure during a press briefing on Wednesday, following an inquiry from the newspaper Magyar Nemzet.



Gulyas confirmed that attempts had been made to exploit Hungary's military industry to deliver arms to Ukraine, but the nation’s counterintelligence agencies successfully intercepted and halted these efforts. "Hungary will not deliver any of its weapons or ammunition to Ukraine," he stated emphatically, reinforcing the government's steadfast position on this matter.



According to reports from Magyar Nemzet, intelligence agencies from various NATO member countries, as well as some from outside the alliance, sought to procure weapons and ammunition manufactured in Hungary to support combatants not only in Ukraine but also in conflict zones in Africa.



Since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Orban's administration has consistently stood out as a dissenting voice within the European Union regarding unconditional support for Ukraine. Shortly after the war escalated, Hungary implemented a ban on the transit of weapons intended for Ukraine through its territory and prohibited the export of domestically produced military equipment to the conflict zone.



Orban has repeatedly emphasized Hungary's preference for a ceasefire and peace negotiations, opposing EU sanctions against Russian energy imports. His government’s stance gained additional reinforcement last year when a new administration led by Robert Fico in neighboring Slovakia shifted its policy regarding aid to Ukraine.



This latest revelation about thwarted attempts to channel arms into Ukraine adds another layer of complexity to Hungary's contentious relationship with the EU and its position on the ongoing conflict, underscoring the country’s commitment to maintaining its sovereignty and strategic autonomy amidst international pressures.

MENAFN03112024000045015687ID1108845474