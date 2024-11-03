infant care accounts for at least 10 percent of family's yearly income

(MENAFN) A new study reports that costs of child care for one infant in full-time centers costs no less than 10 percent of an average family's yearly income in approximately every state, as mentiond by Bankrate's study.



Child care is now one of the largest costs in household budgets all around the United States. Bankrate stated that Infant care costs more than 10 percent of the average family annual income in 48 states and the District of Columbia last year.



Alex Gailey, an analyst at Bankrate, said that "Child care is an enormous expense for families no matter where they live in the country," adding "That makes budgeting and family financial planning all the more important. In addition to meticulous budgeting and tracking monthly expenses, families should check with their county or state offices for family services to get educated on what services, tax breaks or financing opportunities are available for child care."



The least affordable state for infant care was New Mexico, which costs 20.5 percent of the average family annual, or nearly USD13,52 in a year from an annual of 65,95 US dollars. The second highest was Hawaii, which costs 20.1 percent of the family annual, New York (19.6 percent), California (18.7 percent) as well as Massachusetts (18.4 percent) in the levels of the least affordable infant care states, a per mentioned by Bankrate's study.

