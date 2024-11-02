Egypt Facilitates Fatah-Hamas Talks In Cairo To Manage Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt facilitates discussions between the Palestinian factions of Fatah and Hamas in Cairo, focusing on the establishment of a Community Support Committee to oversee the Gaza Strip. A senior Egyptian source informed Daily News Egypt that this committee will be created by a presidential decree from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. It will comprise independent figures and will operate under the Palestinian Authority.

Both Fatah and Hamas have expressed optimism about the committee, recognizing its potential to foster Palestinian unity and prevent further divisions between the West and Gaza. However, challenges persist for the Palestinian cause, according to an informed Egyptian source.

These meetings, considered a strictly Palestinian issue, are part of Egypt's efforts to unify Palestinian factions and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people. Additionally, Egypt is working actively with both Palestinian and Israeli parties to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate increased humanitarian aid to the region.

The senior Egyptian source explained that there is international support for Egypt's efforts to broker a ceasefire and restore calm; however, neither side showed willingness to cooperate.

Hamas has expressed concerns about the potential resumption of Israeli attacks following prisoner exchanges. The senior Egyptian source noted that Hamas is committed to ensuring that negotiations remain comprehensive.

“The proposals for a truce for a few days are just to throw dust in the eyes,” said Izzat Al-Rishq, a member of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). Al-Rishq added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu“is stalling to gain time and is using negotiations as a cover to continue his aggression.”

On the ground, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, reported carrying out a“complex ambush” targeting an Israeli bulldozer and soldiers near Al-Fakhoura School in the northern Gaza Strip. The group also confirmed the detonating of a booby-trapped house near the school, resulting in casualties among Israeli forces.

These developments come after a day of intense violence in Gaza, with the Ministry of Health reporting 55 Palestinian deaths and 192 injuries resulting from Israeli airstrikes. The death toll from the Israeli aggression since 7 October 2023, has now risen to 43,314, with 102,019 wounded.

On the Lebanese front, ground clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in southern Lebanon are intensifying as the battles enter their second month. Despite the fighting, Israel has been unable to fully control or occupy any village on the front edge of the border.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that Israeli raids on the cities and towns of Baalbek-Hermel alone resulted in 52 deaths and 72 wounded. This brings the total number of dead and wounded since the start of the aggression in Lebanon to 2,949 and 13,220, respectively.

Informed sources told Reuters that American efforts to broker a ceasefire failed after Washington formulated an“unrealistic” proposal and Tel Aviv insisted on enforcing a truce directly. A Lebanese political source close to Hezbollah, two diplomats, and a person familiar with the talks said the war could continue for months in the absence of a viable proposal ahead of the US presidential elections next Tuesday.



