Jordan Expresses Condoles To Serbia Following Casualties In Train Station Roof Collapse

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign on Saturday conveyed its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the and people of Serbia following the tragic collapse of part of the roof at a train station in Novi Sad, northern Serbia, which resulted in several casualties and injuries.

The ministry spokesperson affirmed Jordan's solidarity with the Serbian government and its citizens, extending sincere condolences to the families of the and wishing a swift recovery for those injured, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Serbians authorities launched a probe after 14 people were killed in a train station roof collapse, AFP reported.

The incident happened early on Friday at the main train station in the northern city of Novi Sad.

A makeshift memorial near the station was filled with candles and flowers on Saturday as residents expressed their anger and disbelief for the tragedy.

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic told AFP on Saturday that "determining responsibility started today".

Dadic told TV Prava that the prosecutor's office would be questioning 20 people, "starting from the top, people from the ministries, the public company (Serbia) Railways".

He said that police were seizing documents related to the railway station from the ministry of construction, transport and infrastructure, AFP added.