Jordanian Field Hospital New Medical Teams Arrive In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The medical teams at the Jordanian field hospital arrived in northern Gaza on Wednesday, to fulfil their humanitarian and medical mission in providing assistance and support to the residents of the war-hit strip.

The medical teams were accompanied by several trucks carrying humanitarian, medical, and supplies, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Upon arrival, the teams immediately began taking the necessary measures and preparations to carry out their duties and perform their tasks with "competence and efficiency," preparing to start receiving patients in the coming days.

The former team returned home after providing medical and treatment services to around 24,067 patients.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023 and has conducted over 900 surgeries and received more than 83,000 patients ever since.

The Kingdom has also established two health centres in Ramallah and Jenin, serving tens of thousands of patients in the West Bank.