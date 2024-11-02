1St National Drug Security Conference Opens In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- The first National Drug Security was opened on Saturday under the theme: Safeguarding Sustainability.The conference was organized by the Jordanian Charity in partnership with the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), and the Jordan Pharmacists Association (JPA), in cooperation with the of Health, the Royal Medical Services (RMS) and relevant stakeholders.JFDA Director General Nizar Mheidat said that achieving drug security is a top priority, not only at the and medical level but also at the national level, noting that His Majesty King Abdullah's vision was proactive in terms of including food and drug security among key national priorities.Mheidat added that Jordan is one of the leading countries in drug manufacturing and achieving drug security, with a total of 8,877 registered medicines that are exported to 78 markets around the world.He explained that the JFDA has adopted several procedures, instructions, and principles to enhance drug security, including continuous monitoring of strategic stockpiles and ensuring the coverage of the local market's needs, in addition to strengthening procedures related to the registration, import, and circulation of medicines and issuing drug registration instructions to prioritize the registration of medicines for achieving drug security while ensuring their safety and effectiveness.Raafat Abu Saleh, JPA Vice President, said that the conference was an application of the royal visions of economic modernization that entail developing policies and practices aimed at ensuring the provision of effective and safe medicines within reliable supply chains, pointing to JFDA's role in applying the highest standards in attracting and providing medicines to the Jordanian community.He added that the inauguration of the largest public sector strategic medical inventory warehouse by His Majesty the King a few days ago, which aimes to provide a safe and effective stockpile and sustainable supply chains is the best opportunity for drug sustainability and security.Ashraf Kilani, director general of the local organization "Kingdom Sons" said that the idea of launching a charity medicine bank came after field visits with the royal initiatives to the Kingdom's governorates and examining the royal initiatives experience and the humanitarian services they provide to unprivileged citizens in remote areas.Director of the Jordanian Charity Medicine Bank, Wasfi Nawafleh, said that the first professional scientific conference of the Medicine Bank came in fulfillment of the royal visions and directives in strengthening the drug security system in Jordan, and in implementation of the Bank's humanitarian mission, expressing his confidence that the conference will contribute to creating a wide space for this creative cooperation and coming up with practical recommendations that achieve the goals and collective efforts of all participating parties.Rana Malkawi, head of JFDA's Drug Directorate, said that the conference sessions will discuss several themes that have an effective role in enhancing the drug security system. The professional theme includes panel discussions on ways to ensure access to safe and effective medicines, supporting a strong local drug industry, comprehensive health coverage and its impact on enhancing drug security, in addition to specialized health care.On the scientific theme, the conference includes lectures on pharmaceutical strategies in emergency departments to achieve drug security, confronting antibiotic resistance, the role of pharmacovigilance in reporting side effects, especially for vaccines, modern applications in nanotechnology, the importance of biotechnology and biosimilars in enhancing drug security and public health, and other important topics, in addition to an exhibition for drug companies and warehouses, and a scientific poster presentation.