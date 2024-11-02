Qatar Condemns In Strongest Terms Brutal Crimes Against Civilians In Sudan's Al Jazirah State
Date
11/2/2024 7:18:07 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The State of Qatar has condemned, in strongest terms, the brutal crimes that targeted civilians in Al Jazirah state in the sisterly Republic of the Sudan, among them women and children, as well as elderly, and deemed these crimes as a flagrant violation of international laws and humanitarian norms.
In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry stressed the importance of dialogue among all Sudanese parties to permanently end the armed conflict, paving the way for wide negotiations that lead to a comprehensive agreement and lasting peace.
Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of placing the Sudanese crisis on the international community's priorities list and fully addressing its root-causes.
The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering position on the unity, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Sudan, rejecting all forms of interference in its internal affairs, as well as fully respecting the choices of its brotherly people in freedom, peace, justice, and prosperity.
MENAFN02112024000063011010ID1108844656
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.