Qatar Condemns In Strongest Terms Brutal Crimes Against Civilians In Sudan's Al Jazirah State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has condemned, in strongest terms, the brutal crimes that targeted civilians in Al Jazirah state in the sisterly Republic of the Sudan, among them women and children, as well as elderly, and deemed these crimes as a flagrant violation of international laws and humanitarian norms.

In a statement on Saturday, the stressed the importance of dialogue among all Sudanese parties to permanently end the armed conflict, paving the way for wide negotiations that lead to a comprehensive agreement and lasting peace.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of placing the Sudanese crisis on the international community's priorities list and fully addressing its root-causes.

The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering position on the unity, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Sudan, rejecting all forms of interference in its internal affairs, as well as fully respecting the choices of its brotherly people in freedom, peace, justice, and prosperity.