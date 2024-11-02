Explosion Heard In Dnipropetrovsk Region: At Least Five Injured, Including Two Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion occurred in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to preliminary data, the infrastructure was damaged, and at least five people, including two children, were injured.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced that on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“An explosion rocked the Dnipro district. The infrastructure was damaged in the enemy attack. According to preliminary information, five people were injured. Among them are two children,” the post reads.

Grain elevator damaged in enemy drone attack in Khmelnytskyi region

Information about casualties and damage is currently being clarified.

As reported, the building of a children's choreography school in Dnipro was damaged as a result of the Russian attack: windows and suspended ceilings were damaged.