MP CM Attends Chhattisgarh’S ‘Rajyotsava’, Says 'State Growing Under BJP Govt'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav on Monday participated in the 'Rajyotsava' of neighbouring Chhattisgarh and met with his counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai and other BJP leaders.

Congratulating the people of Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister said the state has witnessed all-around growth after it was established in 2000. He said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a key role in the formation of Chhattisgarh.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh has accelerated its development, which was stopped for a period of five years (he was referring to Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government).

"Both the states (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) are committed to moving ahead on the path of progress in a coordinated manner in the direction of development and public welfare," he added.

A four-day celebration of Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day - Rajyotsava 2024 began in Raipur on Monday. The annual celebration honours the state's formation and showcases its cultural and developmental achievements.

Notably, Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh and became a separate state on November 1, 2000, and the day is celebrated as Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day Rajyotsav every year.

This year, a celebration party was organised three days later due to Diwali and Govardhan festivals. Coincidentally, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were established on the same date (November 1).

Madhya Pradesh was established as a state on November 1, 1956, while Chhattisgarh became a separate state on November 1, 2000.

Before visiting Raipur on Monday, the Chief Minister said that he would discuss with his Chhattisgarh counterpart about challenges arising due to herds of elephants entering Madhya Pradesh from the neighbouring state.

He made the statement following the death of 10 elephants at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Umaria district. He asserted that forest departments of both states should have some coordination to avoid the situation that arises due to the entry of large elephant herds.

"The elephant-related incidents usually occur due to the arrival of herds of jumbos from Chhattisgarh. We will discuss together the difficult challenges that may arise in future," the Chief Minister has said.