Manipur: Security Forces Arrest Seven, Recovers Arms & Ammunition

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Nov 4 (IANS) Security forces in Manipur during the past 24 hours arrested six belonging to two banned outfits and a cadre of Arambai Tenggol, a radical Meitei group, said on Monday.

The security forces also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from different districts. These include one SLR, one sniper rifle, two bolt action rifles, one 9 mm pistol, five live grenades, and a huge cache of different types of ammunition along with a two-wheeler.

The militants were arrested in Manipur's Thoubal and Bishnupur districts for their involvement in the abduction and forcible extortion of money from the people.

A police official in Imphal said that five militants of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were nabbed from Charangpat Mayai Leikai in Thoubal.

The KCP (PWG) cadres were identified as Thokchom Bikram Singh (29), Sinam Bijen Singh (37), Thangjam Deepak Singh (30), Lambamayum Naobi Singh (26), and Huiningsumbam Ton Singh (21).

A hand grenade, five demand letters of the outfit, five mobile handsets, 13 SIM cards and a four-wheeler were seized from their possession.

In another incident, police arrested one militant identified as Nongmaithem Gunamani alias Allu (32), belonging to the PREPAK (PRO) outfit from the Kumbi area in the Bishnupur district.

Manipur Police also arrested one hardcore member of Arambai Tenggol and he was identified as Khullem Sanjeep alias Bhim (30).

The Arambai Tenggol member was arrested for his involvement in the severe assault of two Naga youths from the Senapati district on October 31 in Imphal.

Seeking justice for two Naga youths, three influential Naga organisations on November 2 demanded the Manipur government to arrange stern action against the perpetrators.

The Naga People's Organisation, Senapati District Students' Association, and Senapati District Women's Association issued a joint statement urging the state government to take appropriate strict action against the accused“Arambai Tenggol” cadres otherwise they would launch a massive movement.

The three Naga bodies said that they would continue to pursue justice for the two Naga youths.

Amid the ethnic violence during the past around 18 months between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, some incidents occurred in Imphal involving the Naga community people though the Naga community are not involved in the ethnic hostilities.