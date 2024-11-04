Nitish Kumar Inspects Chhath Ghats In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 4 (IANS) Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar on Monday visited the Chhath Ghat in Patna on Monday evening, emphasising the need for preparedness and support for devotees participating in the festival.

Accompanied by key officials, including Urban Development Minister Nitin Nabin, Principal Secretaries to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar and S. Siddhartha, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, SSP Rajeev Mishra, and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Animesh Parashar, Kumar assessed the facilities at the JP Setu Ghat/Digha Ghat.

During the inspection, he issued strict instructions to ensure that all officials remained vigilant and proactive in assisting Chhath devotees.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness at the Ghats and ensuring smooth traffic flow.

After the inspection, Kumar also inaugurated the Ganga Utsav at the JP Setu/Digha Ghat, marking the festive occasion with additional activities and celebrations.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his warm greetings to the people of Bihar and the entire country in anticipation of the Chhath festival, which begins on Tuesday.

He described this significant festival as a celebration of public life, emphasising its essence of selflessness and humanity.

Kumar highlighted that during Chhath, devotees immerse themselves in devotion and offer prayers to the rising and setting Sun with spiritual purity and a clear mind.

“I prayed to Lord Surya (Sun) for the progress, prosperity, peace, and harmony of the state. I also urged the citizens to celebrate this grand festival together, fostering love, mutual harmony, and peace among one another on this auspicious occasion,” Kumar said.

In Patna this year, 109 Ghats in the urban area will be available for Chhath Vratis (devotees observing the fast).

To ensure effective management and safety, the Ghats have been divided into 19 sectors, with each sector assigned a dedicated magistrate.

The administration is also expected to release a list of potentially dangerous Ghats soon, where performing Chhath rituals will be prohibited to maintain public safety.

The Chhath festival will follow its traditional schedule with Nahai-Khaai on November 5, the ritual of cleansing and purification. Kharna is on November 6, when the devotees will observe a day-long fast, breaking it in the evening with a ritual meal (Khir-Roti).

Sandhya Arghya is scheduled on November 7, when devotees will offer water to the setting Sun (God Bhaskar).

Ugha Arghya on November 8, the festival concludes with an early morning offering to the rising Sun.