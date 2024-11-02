Qatar Int'l. Taekwondo Championship Concludes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Qatar International Open Taekwondo Championship concluded on Saturday at the Lusail Arena in Qatar, featuring the participation of 1,440 male and female from 40 countries, divided into four categories.

Kuwait Taekwondo team secured several medals on Friday. In the junior female category, Teibah Al-Maghrabi claimed the silver medal 27 kg, Mesk Al-Salem won a similar medal (59 kg), Ghola Al-Assaf - bronze (59 kg), and Al-Hawra Habib - bronze (25 kg).

In the junior males' category, Walid Al-Mutairi won (49 kg), Mosaab Al-Masoud - bronze (49kg), Noah Abdullatif - bronze (41 kg), and Rakan Al-Ajmi - bronze (53 kg).

In the opening day of the tournament, the Kuwaiti female players Shahd Al-Ajmi and Houraa Al-Damkhi grabbed two bronze medals of the 42 kg and 49 kg competitions.

The Kuwaiti taekwondo referee Ali Shahab won the award for Best Referee in the tournament. He expressed his happiness to (KUNA) for being named the best referee in the tournament, noting that this achievement elevates Kuwait's name on such international platforms

Shahab extended his gratitude and appreciation to the State of Qatar for its warm welcome, excellent organization, and generous hospitality, as well as to everyone who supported and assisted him. (end)

