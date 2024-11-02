Discover The Tribes Of Taiwan At 2024 ITB ASIA With Fruitful Results Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2024 - ITB ASIA 2024, held from the 23rd to 25th October in Singapore, has successfully concluded. The tribal management team was pleased with the goals achieved at the exhibition. The team participated in the for the first time last year which centered on promoting Taiwan's image overseas. This year, the aim was to establish a between Taiwan's tribal and the global tourism industry, in the hope that more buyers would get first-hand information on Taiwan's tribal tourism. In doing so, the team would be able to meet different types of buyers from all over the world, while also improving the management strategy for Taiwan's tribal travels in the future.





Showcasing indigenous food and traditional culture, Discover the Tribes of Taiwan successfully attracted international buyers and established cooperative intentions at 2024 ITB ASIA.

More than 65% of buyers at ITB ASIA 2024 came from the Asia-Pacific region. Committed to building up the brand image and creating substantial benefits for Taiwan's tribal tourism, the Council of Indigenous Peoples (CIP) tirelessly participates in travel exhibitions at home and abroad. Consequently, the CIP has upgraded the software and hardware resources for tribal tourism and facilitated the collaboration between the tribes and travel agencies. This year, four tribal tourism groups, namely the "Dajili Culture and Art Association", "Domeng Source Association - Mukumugi", "Hualien County Ceroh Cultural Heritage Economic Development Association", and "Cawi' Tribe_Jingpu Community Development Association" were funded by the CIP to attend ITB ASIA 2024, with Lion Travel, to jointly promote Taiwan's tribal charms to the Asian travel market. The "Discover the Tribes of Taiwan" Pavillion displayed the beauty of Taiwan's tribal mountains and rivers in conjunction with a promotional video, successfully attracting global travel operators and professionals keen on finding out more.



At ITB ASIA 2024, our exhibitors made every effort to establish relationships with buyers from all over the world, averaging more than 80 buyers with business appointments per day. This has laid the foundation for future international market expansion. In addition, the groups also prepared snacks with tribal ingredients, such as mountain litsea, red quinoa, and roselle, to create fond memories for the exhibitors, sparking interest in the food culture of the tribes. To capture even more attention, the groups taught two traditional music and dance lessons on stage, showcasing the culture and art of the indigenous peoples of Taiwan, while at the same time making Taiwan's tribal tourism known to the world.



For information on "Discover the Tribes of Taiwan", please visit at







