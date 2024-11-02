(MENAFN) Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder remains a significant figure within the ruling Social Party (SPD), despite facing scrutiny for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir and his reluctance to condemn the Kremlin's actions. The SPD's newly appointed General Secretary, Matthias Miersch, affirmed Schroeder's status within the party, indicating that he would not have been able to maintain his membership had the party decided to expel him.



In an interview with Germany’s Stern magazine, Miersch expressed that there is indeed a place for Schroeder in the SPD's senior ranks. He stated, "Yes. Otherwise Gerhard Schroeder would have had to be expelled from the party." This statement underscores the ongoing complexities within the SPD as it navigates its relationship with a former leader who has become a polarizing figure.



Miersch, who took on his new role earlier this month, acknowledged Schroeder's contributions to the party and the country, despite their differing views on Putin and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He highlighted notable achievements from Schroeder's tenure, including his opposition to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, his support for same-sex partnerships, and his investments in educational initiatives. Miersch emphasized that while they never worked together politically, he was able to build upon Schroeder's legacy.



Schroeder’s standing within the SPD has diminished since the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, largely due to his continued friendship with Putin and refusal to denounce him publicly. Despite the criticisms, Schroeder has remained vocal about his views, alleging that the United States undermined efforts for a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine. He has condemned Western nations for their military support to Ukraine and has maintained that he will continue to seek avenues for dialogue with Putin.

