Court Permanently Stops Texas Professional And Business From Organizing And Selling“Tax Plans”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas entered permanent injunctions today against Charles Dombek and The Optimal Group LLC barring them from promoting any tax plan that involves creating or using sham management companies, deducting personal non-deductible expenses as business expenses or assisting in the creation of“captive” insurance companies. The injunctions also prohibit Dombek from preparing any tax returns for anyone other than himself and Optimal from preparing certain federal tax returns reflecting such tax plans. Dombek and Optimal consented to entry of the injunctions.

According to the government's complaint, Dombek is a licensed CPA and served as Optimal's manager and president. Allegedly, Dombek and Optimal promoted a tax scheme throughout the United States to illegally reduce customers' income tax liabilities by using sham management companies to improperly shift income to be taxed at lower tax rates, improperly defer taxable income or claim personal expenses as bogus business deductions. As alleged by the government, Dombek promoted himself as the“premier dental CPA” in America. The complaint further alleges that in promoting the schemes, Dombek and Optimal made false statements about the tax benefits of the scheme that they knew or had reason to know were false, then prepared and signed tax returns for their customers reflecting the sham transactions, expenses and deductions. The government contended that the total harm to the treasury from the scheme could have been $10 million or more.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General David A. Hubbert of the Justice Department's Tax Division made the announcement.

Each year the IRS highlights some of the tax scams that put taxpayers at risk of losing money, personal information, data and more. In the IRS's most recent list , it specifically warned taxpayers“to beware of promoters peddling bogus tax schemes aimed at reducing taxes or avoiding them altogether.”

Working with the IRS, the Justice Department's Tax Division has obtained injunctions against hundreds of unscrupulous tax preparers and tax scheme promoters over the past decade. Information about these cases is available on the Justice Department's website . An alphabetical listing of persons enjoined from preparing returns and promoting tax schemes can be found on this page . If you believe that one of the enjoined persons or businesses may be violating an injunction, please contact the Tax Division with details.

