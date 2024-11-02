N. Korea To Learn Modern Warfare While World To Just Watch - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first thousands from North Korea are already near the Ukrainian border. And Ukrainians will be forced to defend themselves against them, and the world will be watching, again.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an address to the nation late Friday, Ukrinform reports with reference to the President's Office.

"North Korea has tested a new ballistic missile. This occurred the day before. Record flight time and sufficient altitude. Yet the world is just watching. Watching as this threat grows," the head of state said.

Zelensky added that the DPRK has learned how to produce better artillery thanks to cooperation with Moscow.

"It has also learned to make better missiles – this is already evident. Now, sadly, it will learn modern warfare. The first thousands of North Korean soldiers are not far from Ukraine's border. Ukrainians will be forced to defend themselves against them. And the world will be watching again," the president stated.

He recalled that Ukraine had repeatedly said that such threats should not be given time to grow. Russia cannot be allowed to seek and find allies. No enemy of the free world can be given time to grow.

According to Zelensky, Pyongyang and Moscow have a common willingness to engage in war.

"Now, we see every site where Russia is accumulating these North Korean soldiers on its territory – all their camps. We could strike preventively if we had the capability to hit with sufficient range. And it depends on our partners. Yet instead of providing the much-needed long-range capabilities, America is watching, Britain is watching, Germany is watching. Everyone is just waiting for the North Korean military to start targeting Ukrainians," the president said.

In addition, he pointed out, all logistics between the Russian Federation and North Korea, which feeds Russian aggression, should be blocked. This depends, in particular, on the strong nations in Asia, including on China, which“frequently talks about ending the war”.

"Everyone in the world who truly wants to prevent this Russian war against Ukraine from expanding and spreading beyond Europe to other regions of the world – everyone must do more than just watch. We must act. Words about the unacceptability of the escalation and expansion of the war must be matched by deeds. North Korea's involvement in this war in Europe is a threat to the entire world. A threat that must be stopped," the head of the Ukrainian state summed up.

As reported, the United States is in close consultations with allies and partners regarding the reaction to the possible involvement of the DPRK in Russia's

war against Ukraine and is considering a full range of options for action.

