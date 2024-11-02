Swiggy Executive Appreciates This 'Old-School', 'Unusual Way' Of Seeking Job: 'Caught My Attention'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Swiggy's Assistant Vice President of Design, Saptarshi Prakash, shared an unusual and unconventional job application he recently received. In this digital age, the applicant sent a physical letter for a role as a designer in Swiggy.

Saptarshi Prakash expressed his admiration and posted images of the letter on X .“Received a physical letter from a designer wanting to join @Swigg with a concept. In a digital age, this old-school approach stood out,” the Swiggy executive wrote on X.





| Swiggy IPO: Here's what GMP signals ahead of issue opening on November 6

While Swiggy currently does not have any new job openings for the mentioned role, Saptarshi Prakash requested others to share any new job openings.

“To the sender: We may not have a role now, but please email me-I'd love to see your idea! If anyone knows of design openings, please share!” he added.

In a separate post on LinkedIn, Prakash said,“I got a call fromSwiggy 's front desk saying I had received a letter. This was a bit unusual because I don't remember giving out my office address for any correspondence. Yesterday, since it was a work-from-office day, I went and picked up the letter,” Prakash wrote.

| Swiggy IPO gets bids of $15 bn from big investors like Norges, Fidelity: Report

The letter also stated that the applicant has a concept to improve user experience.

“To my surprise, it was from a design aspirant reaching out to me. Yes, a physical letter-delivered to my office and personally addressed to me. It was from a designer eager to join Swiggy. Not only that, the person claimed to have developed a concept that could benefit our“ongoing efforts to enhance user experience.” he said.

This is the first time when somebody has approached Prakash for a job though a letter via India Post.

“Now, this isn't the first time someone has approached me, but it's the first time through a physical letter sent via India Post! In a world where emails and DMs are the go-to methods, this person decided to go old-school to stand out. And you know what? It worked,” Prakash said.

Initially, he felt that the letter was rather conventional and even raised some privacy concerns. However, it left a lasting impact on him.

“At first, I felt it was a bit unconventional, maybe even a slight breach of privacy. But then I realised it genuinely caught my attention-enough that I'm sharing it here on LinkedIn. Sometimes, stepping away from the usual can really make an impact,” he said.





| Netizens defend Mithai's honour as Swiggy video goes viral during Diwali | Watch

Lastly, he requested people to comment below his post on any job roles in the relevant division.

“To the person who sent the letter: While we may not have a relevant role at for you at the moment, I've definitely taken note of your initiative. For now, please check out the comments in this post. I'd also love to review the concept you have developed. Would you mind dropping me an email? I'm sure you'll find my email address-you found my physical one!"

"To everyone else: If you know of any design openings or opportunities, please drop them in the comments. Let's help connect this proactive individual with the right people!” Prakash added.