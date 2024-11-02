Pooja Dadlani Net Worth: How Much Does Shah Rukh Khan's Manager, Also His Birthday Twin, Earn? Know Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) is celebrating his 59th birthday on November 2, 2024. Several celebrities and eminent personalities have extended their warm wishes to King Khan on his birthday on social media. Coincidentally, Shah Rukh Khan shares his birthday with his manager and family friend, Pooja Dadlani.

Born on 2 November 1983, Pooja Dadlani is more than just Shah Rukh Khan's manager and plays a key role in managing Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders. Here are all the details about Pooja Dadlani's net worth.

Pooja Dadlani earns an estimated ₹7-9 crore annually, according to a Times of India report. The Bollywood celebrity manager, reported TOI, enjoys a net worth of ₹45-50 crore. Mint couldn't independently verify the information.

Pooja Dadlani owns a lavish house in Mumbai's posh Bandra East area and an impressive collection of luxurious cars. Her Mumbai house was designed by Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan . According to aMagicBricks report, Pooja Dadlani's house may cost between ₹5.63 crore and ₹7.88 crore.

Apart from managing Shah Rukh Khan's professional commitments, Pooja Dadlani shares a cordial bond with Gauri Khan, SRK, and the rest of the family. She is married to Hitesh Gurnani, the director of Lista Jewels. Her daughter's name is Reyna Dadlani.

Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as Bollywood's 'King Khan ' has given multiple blockbuster movies, many of them ended up being timeless masterpieces. Thousands of fans gathered around SRK's residence, Mannat, to extend wishes for the day. According to media reports, Shah Rukh Khan's family plans a grand birthday bash for him today. Accoding to a report by Wion, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are hosting a grand birthday party on Saturday. On his birthday night, Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly enjoy a dinner with his wife, children and mother-in-law.