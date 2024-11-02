What Is Iron Beam? Israel Heralds 'New Era In Warfare' With High-Power Missile Defence Laser

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel heralded a“new era in warfare” this week after signing a multi-billion shekel deal for a laser-based missile defence system. The system - known as Iron Beam - is likely to become operational within the next year. Experts suggest that it would be a significantly cheaper alternative to the interceptor missiles Israel currently uses to neutralise enemy rockets and drones.

"The of Defence has signed a major deal worth approximately 2 billion shekels to significantly expand procurement of the laser interception systems – Iron Beam," a statement said on Monday.

According to reports the Israeli defence ministry has signed a deal with local contractors - state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems - for the creation of a high-power laser.



Israel announced in late September it had received a new US military aid package worth $8.7 billion, at a time when it is at war with both Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The ministry said $5.2 billion of that was designated for air defence systems, including "supporting the continued development of an advanced high-powered laser defence system currently in its later stages of development".

What is Iron Beam? Why is it needed?

The Iron Beam will be a high-power laser designed to counter aerial threats, including rockets, mortar bombs, drones and cruise missiles. It will be used to supplement other existing aerial defence capacities (such as the more well-known Iron Dome) amid a multi-pronged war with neighbouring regions.



Israel's current air defence features a multi-layered shield that helped to intercept a large number of around 200 missiles launched by Iran on October 1. Iron Dome offers short-range protection against missiles and rockets, such as projectiles fired from Gaza and Lebanon.

The system is aimed at improving the interception of drones and other projectiles, which Hezbollah in Lebanon has fired at Israel since the start of the war in Gaza in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas. Existing defence systems in Israel have not been able to intercept every projectile launched by the Lebanese armed group - resulting in both civilian and military casualties.

(With inputs from agencies)