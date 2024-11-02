US Boosts Military Presence In Middle East, Warns Iran And Allies

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/Associated press.

The United States has announced it is increasing military presence in the Middle East to defend Israel and reduce tensions by deploying B-52 bombers and naval fighter jets.

The Department of Defense (Pentagon) stated on Friday, November 1, that B-52 bombers, fighter jets, navy destroyers, and refueling planes are being sent to the Middle East.

Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder explained that the purpose of deploying these advanced military assets is to“defend Israel” and“reduce tensions through deterrence” in the Middle East.

According to Ryder, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has also ordered the deployment of additional strategic bombers and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region.

Previously, the United States has used advanced military equipment in the region to reduce tensions, as Austin believes this strategy has a strong potential for“deterrence.”

The U.S. Department of Defense emphasized that if Iran or its regional proxies threaten U.S. interests or those of its allies,“the United States will take any necessary actions to protect its people.”

This military reinforcement highlights the U.S. commitment to supporting its allies and maintaining stability in the region through strategic deterrence.

The deployment serves as a warning to hostile forces and underscores the U.S. stance on defending its interests and partners in the Middle East amidst rising regional tensions.

