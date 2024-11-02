Escalation With Dangerous Implications: Ottawa, Seoul On North Korean Troops In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada and South Korea condemned the military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, and called on Moscow to immediately and completely withdraw its from the entire territory of Ukraine.

That's according to a joint statement by the ministers of foreign affairs and defense of the two countries, Melanie Joly and Bill Blair of Canada, and Cho Tae-yul and Kim Yong-hyun of S. Korea, adopted at their meeting in the "2+2" format in Ottawa, reports Ukrinform.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms North Korea's deepening military cooperation with Russia in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, including the provision of millions of rounds of ammunition and ballistic missiles to support Russia's brutal and unjustifiable war of aggression in Ukraine," the statement reads.

to learn modern warfare while world to just watch - Zelensk

Ottawa and Seoul have expressed concern over the deployment of large numbers of North Korean soldiers to Russia, calling it a significant escalation with dangerous implications for security and stability in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

"We call on North Korea and Russia to immediately cease these unlawful and destabilizing activities and to withdraw North Korean troops from Russia," the signatories said.

The ministers also stressed that both countries are closely monitoring what Moscow provides to Pyongyang in exchange for arms and troops, including the possible transfer of sensitive technology to advance North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

The two diplomatic and defense agencies condemned the support of Russia's military economy by any nation through the transfer of dual-use materials or components for weapons and equipment, which enable Russia to prolong and sustain its illegal war in Ukraine.

"We call on Russia to withdraw its forces immediately, completely, and unconditionally from all Ukrainian territory to its internationally recognized borders; we reiterate our unwavering support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to protect and defend Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

N., Russia launch cooperation in high tech development

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Joly, said her country is extremely concerned over the reports of the possible involvement of North Korean troops in hostilities against Ukraine and calls for maximum pressure on Pyongyang and Moscow.

Photo: Getty Images