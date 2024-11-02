US Announces $450 Million In Military Aid To Ukraine
Washington: The United States has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at approximately $450 million.
According to a statement from the US Department of Defense, the package includes intercept missiles for air defense systems, artillery ammunition, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.
Since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, NATO countries, led by the United States, have provided Ukraine with weapons worth tens of billions of dollars.
