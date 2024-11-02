Nyxia AI Music (NYXC) , An AI Music Lab, Will List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Nyxia AI (NYXC)for all BitMart users on November 4, 2024. The NYXC/USDT trading pair officially available for trading at 9:00 (UTC).







What is Nyxia AI Music (NYXC) ?

Nyxia AI Music (NYXC) is one of the first AI memecoin, making AI music mainstream by combining cats, meme culture, and a product that resonates. Nyxia AI Music (NYXC) is proving the place in the market through streams and fan engagement.

Nyxia AI Music (NYXC) crafts purring tracks that resonate with global audiences, making AI music a fun and exciting part of tomorrow's modern culture. With Nyxia the AI Cat as the guiding force, we're crafting a future where music is as much about fun and connection as it is about innovation and transforming society through important messages.

Why Nyxia AI Music (NYXC) ?

Nyxia AI Music's mission is to build a vibrant web3 community of like-minded individuals united by shared values and a keen interest in AI development, all centered around Nyxia, our magical AI Cat. Nyxia embodies positivity, freedom, and creativity, connecting people who believe in these ideals. She makes AI emotionally engaging, bringing together a global network of people who see AI not just as a tool, but as a means to create meaningful connections, foster a supportive community, and explore the future of AI.

Nyxia AI Music brings together the excitement of meme culture and the innovation of a cutting-edge AI music lab, led by an AI Cat whose sharply increasing fanbase demonstrate the strong product-market fit of their musical compositions. Step into her world and witness the future, where AI music creation meets human talent and passion.

About Nyxia AI Music (NYXC)

Token Name: Nyxia AI Music

Token Symbol: NYXC

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 10,000,000 NYXC

To learn more about Nyxia AI Music (NYXC), please visit their Websit , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegra .

