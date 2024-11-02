Drone Attack On Kyiv: 16-Story Building On Fire, Residents Being Evacuated
Date
11/2/2024 2:11:14 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out in a 16-story apartment building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital as a result of falling drone debris.
That is according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“A fire has broken out in a 16-story residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. It is possible that the upper floors may be partially destroyed. The fire is being extinguished over an area of approximately 15 square meters,” the statement says.
The evacuation of residents is underway, added Kyiv City Administration Chief Serhiy Popko.
Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko informed: "As of now, there is one injured person in the Sviatoshynskyi district in a residential building where a fire broke out as a result of UAV debris hit. The man was treated by medics at the scene”.
