Leslie Charleson, General Hospital Star, Passes Away At 79 - A Heartbreaking Farewell From Fans

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Leslie Charleson, the beloved best known for her iconic portrayal of Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital, passed away on Sunday (January 12) at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness.

The news of her passing was announced by General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini, who paid a heartfelt tribute to the actress. "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone, and just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew," Valentini said in a statement. "I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit, and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time."

A legacy spanning decades

Charleson joined the cast of General Hospital in 1977, becoming a central figure on the long-running ABC soap opera. As Monica Quartermaine, she brought depth and emotion to the character, making her an enduring fan favorite. Over nearly five decades, Charleson became synonymous with the Quartermaine family, a cornerstone of the show's legacy.

Health struggles in recent years

In recent years, Charleson's health challenges limited her appearances on the show, with her last on-screen performance occurring in December 2023. She had suffered multiple falls that affected her mobility and required her to use a walker, yet her determination and spirit remained strong. Charleson was hospitalized last week following one such fall, which ultimately led to her passing.

A career beyond General Hospital