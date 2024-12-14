Trump's social media stock increases after posting on Truth Social
12/14/2024 11:46:13 AM
(MENAFN) President-elect Donald Trump's social media stock had been rapidly declining following a brief post-election rise this week. Then, with a single post on Truth Social, he helped increase the stock again, increasing his net worth by half a billion dollars.
At Fridays market start, shares of trump Media and Technology Group had plunged 42 percent from their previous high immediately after Wednesdays open, in what appeared to be a classic "buy the rumor and sell the news" strategy. Traders frequently acquire a stock in anticipation of a beneficial occurrence for a company, and then sell to benefit from their investment.
After that, 30 minutes into trading Friday, when shares declined again, Trump shared a Truth Social post about the firm’s stock: “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or short sellers, that I am interested in selling shares of Truth. THOSE RUMORS OR STATEMENTS ARE FALSE. I HAVE NO INTENTION OF SELLING!”
