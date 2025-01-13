Los Angeles Wildfire Cleanup: Beware Of Fake Volunteer Calls What You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In the wake of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County, authorities are cautioning residents and potential volunteers to disregard misleading social posts about helping with wildfire cleanup efforts. The widespread confusion has led officials to clarify that there are no current opportunities for untrained individuals to assist in the cleanup process.

Misinformation spreads on social media

A particular post that has been circulating claims that individuals can come to California and join a cleanup crew in the wildfire-affected areas . The post, which gained traction among well-meaning volunteers, states that individuals can help with the recovery efforts in the wake of one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles' history . However, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) swiftly debunked this claim.

In a statement , Cal Fire stressed that the information provided in the post is false.“We kindly ask that you refrain from calling to inquire about this,” the department said, urging people to be cautious of unverified sources.“This information is false, and we would like to clarify that there is no such opportunity available.”

The need for trained volunteers

While it's clear that many individuals want to lend a hand in the recovery process, officials emphasized that people being placed in these high-risk wildfire cleanup situations must be properly trained. Such tasks require specialized skills and experience, which only trained professionals-such as firefighters-are equipped to handle.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and other firefighting agencies rely on personnel from various departments that have extensive experience in dealing with wildfires and the complexities of post-fire recovery. Untrained individuals may not only hinder the recovery process but could also expose themselves to further dangers in an already hazardous environment.