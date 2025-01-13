Azerbaijani Press On Path Of Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Mazahir Afandiyev
Today, as the world is transforming due to the Fourth Industrial
Revolution, nations-particularly those that have participated in
developed and global projects-are the primary focus of the nascent
new order. They seek to establish their position and fulfill their
interests in every way. As a South Caucasian locomotive, Azerbaijan
is clearly aware of its responsibility and continually creating and
demonstrating a well-thought-out, multi-vector foreign
strategy.
Naturally, successful socioeconomic initiatives, including media
reforms that satisfy the demands of the contemporary day and
programs covering every field in the country, are the foundation of
sustainable development.
It should be mentioned that one of the primary objectives is the
continual development of journalistic activities by better
understanding the contemporary issues of the modern era, as well as
the improvement of media institutions' operations in recent years.
The government of Azerbaijan is already seeing results from the
continuous actions it has made in the context of press and media
policy.
In general, President Ilham Aliyev has always taken significant
steps to guarantee freedom of expression, opinion, and the press;
to foster an environment that is conducive to the growth and
operation of mass media; and to guarantee the advancement of
democracy.
As is well known, on January 07, 2025, the head of state met
with representatives of local television networks, spoke with them
about the socioeconomic outcomes of 2024, the tasks that Azerbaijan
and each of us in the country will face in 2025, new challenges,
and events that are happening both domestically and
internationally, and also shared opinions with journalists.
The about three-hour-long meeting is once again considered a
gathering to strengthen ties between the state and the fourth power
and to promote the advancement of professionalism in Azerbaijani
journalism.
These interviews, which are now traditional, are extremely
beneficial and essential to the nation's civilization. By
responding to inquiries spanning a range of domestic and
international policy topics, the head of state provides his
evaluation on the year's work.
There are various ways to interpret the President's responses to
the questions posed in a comprehensive interview style.
First and foremost, the nation's citizens hear from the
President directly about his course of action for accomplishing the
objectives.
Based on this in-depth interview, the government and its
pertinent bodies can quickly provide the President with the
recommendations they need to carry out the work on resolving the
most pressing concerns.
Additionally helpful is the fact that the President's speech can
be quoted to avoid topics that could spark press debate and to
ensure that the ideas stated by various think tanks with varying
societal viewpoints are more accurate and comprehensive.
In particular, I believe that the head of state's remarks about
the economic and social accomplishments, as well as the fact that
more than 7 billion manats have been spent on four social packages
in recent years, made it evident to all of our citizens that
consistent efforts have been made to ensure the welfare of all
Azerbaijanis.
Giving a clear picture of Azerbaijan's interests and objectives
for international organizations and world nations is one of the
interview's primary objectives.
Azerbaijan's increasing power in the international arena is
demonstrated by Azerbaijan's successful hosting of COP29 last year
and subsequent admission to D-8, the largest organization bringing
Muslim nations together, in December. Some circles perceive the
opportunity to worsen the situation in the area by ignoring our
accomplishments and failing in preventing us from achieving our
goals. As President Ilham Aliyev noted during the interview,
"The ongoing armament of Armenia is, of course, a new
threat factor for the South Caucasus.”
Even so, the current procedures indicate that the Republic of
Azerbaijan, which has completely established its constitutional
sovereignty, and the grateful Azerbaijani people will once again be
proud, and that the South Caucasus will experience lasting peace,
tranquility, and security during the "Year of Constitution and
Sovereignty" announced by President Ilham Aliyev.
We believe the local television networks, the mass media,
periodicals, and the Azerbaijani media in general will do
everything in their power to further Azerbaijan's objectives and
will keep up their diligent work in the area of objective and
professional informing of our society.
Mazahir Afandiyev, the author is a member of the Azerbaijani
Parliament
