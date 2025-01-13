Omar Doing Everything To Normalise Article 370 Revocation That Broke Up J&K: Mehbooba
Date
1/13/2025 3:14:11 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of doing“everything” to normalise the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
In a post on X, Mehbooba said Abdullah's conduct has been so different from that of her father's, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, a former chief minister.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Difference between a shortsighted politician & a true statesman. In 2003 then BJP PM Vajpayee during his visit to Srinagar showed great faith in Mufti sahab's vision of peace with dignity even though PDP had a mere 16 MLAs.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Today our CM despite 50 MLAs did everything to appease & normalise Delhi's unilateral actions in August 2019 that cleaved & robbed J&K of its special status,” Mehbooba said in the post.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Tragedy Caused by LA Wildfires Should Prompt Reflection On Gaza Destruction: Mehbooba
'NC Govt Resorting To Policies That Divide Youth': Mehbooba On Reservations In J&K
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13012025000215011059ID1109086037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.